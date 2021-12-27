'Truly unique property': Fancy owning this house in Tipperary on half an acre for €275,000?

Laburnum House boasts five bedrooms and stands on approximately 1.33 hectares/3.3 acres of land.

The entire lands are zoned for residential house building purposes under the current Roscrea Local Area Plan.

The land which is currently planted with trees is situated at Air Hill, Roscrea a site within the original Roscrea bypass (R445) and minutes reach of schools, shops, main employers, Dunnes Stores, and the M7 motorway.

The site adjoins Ayrhill Court and has considerable frontage along Air Hill itself. It has access to mains water and mains sewerage connections subject to consent and planning Permission from Tipperary County Council.

Lot 1 The house on approximately half an acre. €275,000.

Lot 2 The remaining 1.33 hectares/ 3.3 acres. €350,000.

Lot 3 The entire, house and lands. €625,000.

Laburnum House itself is a truly unique property situated in a peaceful, elevated and mature location, but just 5 minutes' walk from Roscrea town centre.

Built in 1975 the house floor area extends to approximately 163 sq. mts/1754 sq. ft. The stone elevations and arched veranda give it a commanding and distinguished look.

Surrounded by a half acre of gardens which were carefully and lovingly planned, and subsequently maintained over the years.

A cobbled driveway flanked by long established Laburnum trees on each side leads to the front stand with lawns, well-established shrubbery & a variety of plants.

Other mature trees and shrubs line the sides of the property and lead to the back lawn and trees that surround the house. There is so much already in place that would take a lifetime to create.

The current accommodation comprises: Ground floor - entrance hallway, a large sitting room & dining room, a living room, a kitchen which includes a comfortable dining area overlooking the back garden, a utility room, and a useful ground floor shower room.

There is an integrated carport adjoining the house, with covered parking and direct access from the house for two large cars, and also an external boiler room.

First floor level - five large bedrooms, a family bathroom with hotpress and a separate WC. Some of the bedrooms could easily be converted to en suite bedrooms, if five bedrooms are not required.

The house is now presented as a blank canvas, with all fittings removed, and ready for the next owner to individualise to their taste and requirements.

A genuine opportunity for those interested in customising their own family home, and the rewards will be substantial. It is also an opportunity to retro fit your house with sustainable future proofed services to minimise the environmental impact and lower your running costs. The location is excellent.

Laburnum House is just a five minute walk from the town of Roscrea. Access to the M7 from Junction 22 is also a five minute drive from your front door.

Dublin is an hour and a half away and Limerick City including University of Limerick & the Regional Hospital are just a fifty minute drive away.

Educational options for children are some of the best with a range of highly regarded primary schools nearby, as well as many secondary options including Colaiste Phobal locally, the renowned Cistercian College with day boarding options offered, the Ursuline Convent, Thurles and the Presentation Convent Thurles.

There is a dedicated local bus service to and from these Thurles schools each day. Golf Clubs, tennis clubs, gyms, fishing on Lough Derg, hillwalking in the Slieve Blooms are all to hand.

There is also a convenient train service to Dublin each day from Roscrea, and both Ballybrophy and Templemore Stations have approximately eight departures/returns daily from 6.30am to late each evening, providing great countrywide commuting options.

Laburnum House is a unique property and provides a rare opportunity to create a home for a young, growing family or a family on the cusp of retirement who are looking to move away from city living.