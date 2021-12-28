'Ringing in New Year in shorts!' Unusually mild weather forecasted for end of the year

CREDIT: Carlow Weather
An unusually mild end to the year with temperatures reaching up to 14C this week, according to forecaster Alan O'Reilly.
He added: "Ringing in the New Year in shorts!"
Ringing in the new year in shorts! pic.twitter.com/pABEp1FtmG— Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) December 27, 2021
While we have a very mild end to 2021 coming the latest weather models do show cooler weather possibly coming next week.
