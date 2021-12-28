BREAKING: Road closed after traffic accident in Tipperary

File photo
Following a road traffic accident on the N24 near Bansha Woods Kilshane, the road between Bansha and Tipperary Town is currently closed.
Local diversions are in place, motorists be advised.
A survey commissioned by Oxfam Ireland in recent years revealed that 83 per cent of adults have received an unwanted gift on Christmas morning
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.