COLUMN: 'It can't be out of his mouth for more than two seconds or he loses it...'

Sometimes my wife and I have to remind each other to wash.

I know that sounds disgusting but between juggling two jobs and (just one) toddler, basic things like bodily hygiene can get away from you.

Our sixteen-month-old gets bathed regularly on the kitchen table in a bath we bought online. But for us, we have to remember to shower as our schedules can be so hectic.

We often feel guilty on evenings where we are watching the clock to get to 7pm when the little man can be put to bed.

Even just writing that I feel bad, but it is the truth. And to make it worse, he was probably only picked up from creche at 5pm and so it is just about survival for those two hours.

He isn’t really napping in creche so he comes home to us like a briar and it can be a long two hours, especially after doing a day’s work.

His creche is closed now as of December 22 and won’t reopen again until the New Year.

The staff and minders do great work and deserve to rest up, but at the risk of sounding selfish...what are we going to do?

I’m kidding, of course, we’re looking forward to having Christmas dinner in Boherlahan and that’s where Santa is delivering the little fella’s presents as well.

It will be great fun but Jack is at the age now where he gets bored being in the house, or any one room for an extended period of time.

So, we have to meticulously plan our days to ensure he is properly entertained.

The only benefit to the creche being closed is he will go back into a routine of napping during the day again because he has no problem sleeping at home.

That at least offers two hours of a reprieve but during that time you’re busy readying the house and the food for when he wakes.

Isn’t it lovely when they start feeding themselves? The way they get to know the textures of food, and mush things up and rub it on their faces.

My son loves to wind his hair, something I still do for some reason, a bad habit I suppose.

So, when he has fed himself chicken korma with his hands and then goes to wind his hair, it means a bath is imminent.

He also cannot part with his dodie.

It can’t be out of his mouth for more than two seconds or he loses it.

Another habit he inherited from me, I’m ashamed to say it but I had my dodie until I was around ten-years-old and then the crows took it.

I used to keep it in the fridge and come in from playing and take a couple of sucks and run back out.

The little fella is the same, he is like a chain smoker. It is like a cigarette for him.

In creche, they don’t let him have it too often so when he comes out in the evening time he almost has the shakes and has to get his dodie straight away.

We’ve actually already had conversations about how we’re going to wean him off it. It’s getting bad.

He may have already said his first word but so many times when he talks he is pushing the word through the dodie and we don’t have a clue what he said.

Add to that the pressures of work and Christmas shopping and it feels like a tough time of year to be a parent, but is it ever easy?

There’s the constant and year-round fear and doubting too, are we doing this right? Should he be talking more? Are we giving him a balanced diet?

Despite all of this, since his very first minute on this planet, he has given us such happiness. He makes us laugh so much, and cry sometimes, and seeing him on Christmas morning opening up Santa’s gifts, it was just magical and really special.

It was made all the more magical to be at home in Boherlahan.

Just as I had begun to put these words on the page, my wife began screaming from the kitchen as there was an, “Oh my God, there’s poop everywhere” situation.

That doesn’t even warrant her to call me, I’m straight up off the chair and heading down to get a dishcloth and bowl of warm water.

When water wipes aren’t going to do it, you know you’re in trouble.

It never ends, but you wouldn’t change it for the world.

Now, if we can just get to 7pm - today and everyday!