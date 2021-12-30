Search

30 Dec 2021

EDITORIAL: Only one thing should keep us out of lockdown, so watch the ICU bed figures...

This week's editorial in The Nationalist

Second child battling Covid-19 in ICU

File photo

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

The intervening period between Christmas and New Year’s Eve is normally filled with visits to people’s houses, meals out, nights out, and preparations for the big party on December 31.

This year, one would almost feel compelled to self-isolate given the contacts with other family members on Christmas Day.
Many households most likely had a palpable fear when taking antigen tests on St Stephen’s Day, worried about the results after mixing with multiple households for the festivities.

It felt less normal than last year for some reason because everyone seems to have been struck down with Covid-19.

Everyone now knows of friends and family who have been hit with the virus and many Christmas dinner tables had empty seats due to people testing positive and spending Christmas Day in isolation.

Trips abroad to visit loved ones were cancelled due to positive tests and on and on it went as the virus hit every village in the county.

The reprieve of having matches to go to on St Stephen’s Day and the Boherlahan versus Upperchurch U21 game in Littleton also revealed people’s frustrations with the disease and a determination to get on with life.

The packed stand typified a county - and a country even - getting fed up with the impact of the coronavirus as case numbers went over 10,000 and rumours of another lockdown began to swirl around every home.

After what was probably a strange Christmas Day for everyone and an even stranger Christmas Eve, the normality of a match offered some solace.

It is important to remember that his virus has never been so prevalent and remains lethal. In 2020, we all knew of someone maybe that was far removed who was positive. Now it is surrounding us with friends and family all affected by the deadly virus.

Only one thing should keep us out of lockdown, watch the ICU bed figures...if they go over 100, we could be in bother again.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media