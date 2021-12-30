EDITORIAL: Only one thing should keep us out of lockdown, so watch the ICU bed figures...

The intervening period between Christmas and New Year’s Eve is normally filled with visits to people’s houses, meals out, nights out, and preparations for the big party on December 31.

This year, one would almost feel compelled to self-isolate given the contacts with other family members on Christmas Day.

Many households most likely had a palpable fear when taking antigen tests on St Stephen’s Day, worried about the results after mixing with multiple households for the festivities.

It felt less normal than last year for some reason because everyone seems to have been struck down with Covid-19.

Everyone now knows of friends and family who have been hit with the virus and many Christmas dinner tables had empty seats due to people testing positive and spending Christmas Day in isolation.

Trips abroad to visit loved ones were cancelled due to positive tests and on and on it went as the virus hit every village in the county.

The reprieve of having matches to go to on St Stephen’s Day and the Boherlahan versus Upperchurch U21 game in Littleton also revealed people’s frustrations with the disease and a determination to get on with life.

The packed stand typified a county - and a country even - getting fed up with the impact of the coronavirus as case numbers went over 10,000 and rumours of another lockdown began to swirl around every home.

After what was probably a strange Christmas Day for everyone and an even stranger Christmas Eve, the normality of a match offered some solace.

It is important to remember that his virus has never been so prevalent and remains lethal. In 2020, we all knew of someone maybe that was far removed who was positive. Now it is surrounding us with friends and family all affected by the deadly virus.

Only one thing should keep us out of lockdown, watch the ICU bed figures...if they go over 100, we could be in bother again.