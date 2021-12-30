Shocking! 'Some brazen dumping' on rural road in Tipperary

CREDIT: Cllr Máirín McGrath
"Some brazen dumping at the bridge between Garrantemple & Carrickconen, Grange in the last few days," says Cllr Máirín McGrath.
She added: "It seems to be a mixture of household waste and clothes. Lots of papers included in the bags dumped, it has been reported and hopefully the offenders will be identified from something left inside and prosecuted accordingly.
"All council recycling centres have reopened from Wednesday, December 29 - waste disposal is not expensive, please dispose of your rubbish in a sensible manner. Stop destroying our countryside."
