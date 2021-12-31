BREAKING: Over 1,000 homes in Tipperary affected by power outage on New Year's Eve

Power outage
A total of 1,400 homes in Tipperary are affected by a power outage on New Year's Eve.
The fault is in the Cahir area with an estimated restore time of 8.45am.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.