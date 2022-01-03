First Operation Transformation leader revealed and it's a Tipperary woman

Operation Transformation is back, which means it's time to break out the leggings, set your goals for the year ahead and – most importantly – meet your new leaders!

The long-running show returns to screens on Wednesday, January 5 at 9.35pm on RTÉ One. Viewers will once again follow five inspiring leaders from across the country as they take on a health and wellness plan with the aim of resetting and kick starting a new chapter in their lives.

Presented by Kathryn Thomas, she will be on hand to encourage the leaders every step of the way.

The first leader revealed for 2022 is Sarah O'Connor Ryan from Ballina, county Tipperary. Sarah is 38 and married to Padraig. They live in Ballina with their four children.

Running a busy house she strives to always do the right thing for her children and family. But putting everyone else first Sarah is struggling to find time to look after herself.

WATCH SARAH'S REACTION TO BEING ANNOUNCED AS LEADER HERE

She says that she has lost her zest and can't get motivated to go out walking or running like she use to. She thinks she’s a terrible cook and needs the skills and the knowledge to bring wellness into her life.

Before the pandemic, the professional singer could be found gigging regularly. However, as lockdowns continued she found her confidence and love of performing started to disappear, and began to feel conscious of her appearance.

The Tipperary woman feels she has tried everything to bring better health and wellbeing into her life. She wants the experts to guide her back to being confident and full energy.

