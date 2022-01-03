'Everyone's respect will keep it open going forward,' Tipp playground reopens

Newcastle playground in south Tipperary has reopened after being closed for nearly two years.

The facility was the subject of two public liability cases that were received by the council for Newcastle Community Playgrounds.

Two women who claimed to have injured their ankles on different occasions as they got out of the bird’s nest basket swing in the children’s playground lost their High Court actions in October of last year.

Local representative, Cllr Máirín McGrath, said she was “thrilled to receive confirmation on December 29 of 2021 from District Administrator Anthony Coleman that following the recent inspection for reopening on Christmas week, the council had extended insurance cover to Newcastle playground December 29”.

She added: “It’s been a long time coming but it is so great to see many smiling kids and happy parents (and aunties). There’s a lot of people to thank but to all of the local playground committee who worked hard to raise money, everyone who supported fundraisers and those who sponsored prizes in our fundraising raffle.

“A very big thank you also to the various officials in Tipperary County Council who were a huge help to me throughout especially Anthony Coleman, Eddie Meegan, Mary McLoughney, Pat Slattery, Martina Ferncome, Walter Doheny, Paul Farrell, all the team at Ardfinnan Council Depot, and Tipperary LCDC and Department of Children who assisted with grant funding.

“It’s a beautiful day out, do go and enjoy it with your kids but please remember to enjoy it safely and responsibly!

“We are lucky to have such a facility in our village and everyone’s cooperation and respect will keep it open going forward.”