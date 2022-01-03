BIG READ: 'Stone fell off bridge in Tipperary village and couldn't be touched...'

A councillor has raised the issue of road safety around schools in Tipperary, particularly those on national primary roads.

Cllr Michael Fitzgerald raised the matter at a recent meeting of the Tipperary/Cahir/Cashel Municipal District when he said there are schools in Emly, Monard, Shronell and Knockavilla that are on very busy roads and a “common sense” approach is needed for safety.

“Our children, and their children’s children are going to school in these places and we can’t help with road safety without first contacting Transport Infrastructure Ireland who quite honestly know nothing about these rural schools,” he said.

He took issue with having to seek approval from TII for safety works to be carried out on such routes as the council’s remit for such roads is only maintenance.

“A stone fell off the bridge in Golden a few years ago into the river and we weren’t allowed to replace it without contacting TII.

“There was a lad in the pub across the way and he asked about putting it back up with a bit of plaster and he could do it, but he wasn’t allowed. We’re putting up driver feedback signs and they’re good but people have gotten wise to them. A little bit of common sense is needed from TII regarding school safety. In Monard, we drew out a solution on a piece of paper and it was so simple.”

Cllr Fitzgerald’s motion was unanimously supported. It was seconded by Cllr Declan Burgess.

Read the full report in this week's Nationalist and Tipperary Star



