'Keep having to rebuild wall,' calls for council to address speeding issues in village

Councillors have raised the issue of speeding and also called for the regeneration of Kilfeacle to remain on the agenda.

Cllr Burgess tabled a motion calling on the Tipperary/Cahir/Cashel Municipal District to carry out an assessment of the speeding issues in Kilfeacle village and install appropriate traffic calming measures.

“We’ve all been contacted about the issue,” he said.

The local representative said he was raising the issue to keep the project on the agenda.

“It is very necessary. We need a sustainable plan for Kilfeacle, not just dealing with the issue of speeding but also regeneration. We can all see the no man’s land in the village and the un-uniform way the road starts and and the road ends.”

Cllr Mary Hanna Hourigan seconded the motion and said she has family living in the area who have had to pull people out of crashed cars in the middle of the night.

She said the road is dangerous and they “keep having to rebuild the wall in the village” due to people hitting it.

Cllr Michael Fitzgerald, who also had a motion before the MD on the speeding issues, said the “no man’s land” as it was referred to by Cllr Burgess was where the community centre stood and it used to be where people gathered and competed for turkeys and other things.

“There is no shop, no pub. There is the tennis club, church and the rugby club. That’s the nucleus of the village. That’s what Kilfeacle is all about. The tennis club has over 350 members. There aren’t many clubs across the county who could boast that many members,” he added.