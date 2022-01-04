Search

04 Jan 2022

'Keep having to rebuild wall,' calls for council to address speeding issues in village

Thoughts?

Speeding an issue in Newbridge estate despite ramps

File photo

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Councillors have raised the issue of speeding and also called for the regeneration of Kilfeacle to remain on the agenda.

Cllr Burgess tabled a motion calling on the Tipperary/Cahir/Cashel Municipal District to carry out an assessment of the speeding issues in Kilfeacle village and install appropriate traffic calming measures.

“We’ve all been contacted about the issue,” he said.

The local representative said he was raising the issue to keep the project on the agenda.

“It is very necessary. We need a sustainable plan for Kilfeacle, not just dealing with the issue of speeding but also regeneration. We can all see the no man’s land in the village and the un-uniform way the road starts and and the road ends.”

Cllr Mary Hanna Hourigan seconded the motion and said she has family living in the area who have had to pull people out of crashed cars in the middle of the night.

She said the road is dangerous and they “keep having to rebuild the wall in the village” due to people hitting it.

Cllr Michael Fitzgerald, who also had a motion before the MD on the speeding issues, said the “no man’s land” as it was referred to by Cllr Burgess was where the community centre stood and it used to be where people gathered and competed for turkeys and other things.

“There is no shop, no pub. There is the tennis club, church and the rugby club. That’s the nucleus of the village. That’s what Kilfeacle is all about. The tennis club has over 350 members. There aren’t many clubs across the county who could boast that many members,” he added.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media