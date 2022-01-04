Road closed until further notice near Ballylooby after damage caused to bridge

Tipperary County Council has notified the public that the road (L-3404) between Ballylooby and Coakleys Cross is currently closed due to damage to a bridge structure.
Road will be closed until further notice.
