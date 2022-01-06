Search

06 Jan 2022

Walk-In Covid Vaccination Clinics at Clonmel Vaccination Centre

Thursday January 6

A walk-in Covid vaccination clinic will take place at the Clonmel Vaccination Centre on Thursday  January 6. No appointment is necessary.

 

A walk-in clinic for the booster vaccination for those aged under 30 years old will take place at the Clonmel Vaccination Centre on the below times:

 

Booster Walk-in Under 30 Years Old

Thursday  January 6 1.15pm to 4.00pm
 

A walk-in clinic for the Dose 1 and Dose 2 vaccination will take place at the Clonmel Vaccination Centre on the below times:

 

Dose 1 and Dose 2 Walk-in Clinics

Thursday  January 6  9.15am to 12.15pm
 

If you have had COVID-19 since you were vaccinated, wait for three months after your infection before you get a booster dose.

 

Registration will take place at the Vaccination Centre (if you have not already registered) and you will need:

Your Personal Public Service Number (PPSN);
Photo ID;
Your Eircode;
And an email address and a mobile number.
 

For those attending for a second dose, there are some important points to note:

It must be 21 days (or longer) since you received your first dose.
You should bring proof of your first dose vaccination (e.g. your vaccination card) and photo ID.
  

For those attending for a Booster dose, please note the following;

You should bring proof of Covid-19 Vaccination (Digital Cert or Vaccination Card)
Healthcare Workers should bring proof of Work ID
 

If you have already registered online your details will be available at the Vaccination Centre.

 

If you have any concerns regarding vaccination you should discuss them with your GP.

 

There will be further dates scheduled for these clinics, please refer to the HSE website for all times and dates of Covid-19 Vaccination walk-in clinics.

 

For more information log on to: Register to get a COVID-19 vaccine (hse.ie)

