Search

08 Jan 2022

Steps will be taken to improve safety at busy junctions in Tipperary

Ramps and pedestrian crossing for residential area of Clonmel

speeding traffic

Concern about speeding traffic in Clonmel was expressed recently

Reporter:

Eamonn Wynne

Email:

ewynne@nationalist.ie

A pedestrian crossing, with ramps on either side, will be provided at a busy Clonmel junction in 2022.
District Engineer Eoin Powell told a meeting of Clonmel Borough District that the ramps and crossing at Heywood Road should be completed in the second quarter of this year.

He said that 19% of traffic on this road travels above the speed limit.
Cllr Siobhán Ambrose said this junction between the former Bates shop and the turn into St Oliver’s school was very busy, with the school and so many houses in that area.
District Mayor Michael Murphy also requested that the council examine possible measures to improve pedestrian safety nearby, at the entrance to Honeyview Estate, and include them in the 2022 area roadworks programme.

Mr Powell said he had discussed proposals with Gillian Flynn for this year under the Active Travel Measures that could be implemented at this junction into Honeyview Estate.
The District Engineer said he also hoped to include similar measures for both junctions into Bianconi Drive on the opposite side of the road.
“Hopefully these will be forthcoming in 2022 as part of the Active Travel projects.
“However, if this is not successful then proposed safety measures at this particular junction into Honeyview Estate will be considered for inclusion as part of the development improvement works programme for 2022,” Mr Powell stated in his report to the meeting.
Cllr Murphy thanked Mr Powell for his reply.

Boston Scientific bench takes Pride of place on Tipperary quayside

Bench raises awareness and provides a facility for the community in Clonmel

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media