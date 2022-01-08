Steps will be taken to improve safety at busy junctions in Tipperary

A pedestrian crossing, with ramps on either side, will be provided at a busy Clonmel junction in 2022.

District Engineer Eoin Powell told a meeting of Clonmel Borough District that the ramps and crossing at Heywood Road should be completed in the second quarter of this year.

He said that 19% of traffic on this road travels above the speed limit.

Cllr Siobhán Ambrose said this junction between the former Bates shop and the turn into St Oliver’s school was very busy, with the school and so many houses in that area.

District Mayor Michael Murphy also requested that the council examine possible measures to improve pedestrian safety nearby, at the entrance to Honeyview Estate, and include them in the 2022 area roadworks programme.

Mr Powell said he had discussed proposals with Gillian Flynn for this year under the Active Travel Measures that could be implemented at this junction into Honeyview Estate.

The District Engineer said he also hoped to include similar measures for both junctions into Bianconi Drive on the opposite side of the road.

“Hopefully these will be forthcoming in 2022 as part of the Active Travel projects.

“However, if this is not successful then proposed safety measures at this particular junction into Honeyview Estate will be considered for inclusion as part of the development improvement works programme for 2022,” Mr Powell stated in his report to the meeting.

Cllr Murphy thanked Mr Powell for his reply.