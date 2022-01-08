Search

08 Jan 2022

Top marks for Willowbrook Lodge nursing home near Cashel

HIQA report deems Mocklershill home on the Fethard road compliant with standards in 13 of 16 categories

Willowbrook Lodge is located in Mocklershill, Fethard road, Cashel

Willowbrook Lodge nursing home near Cashel has been given the green light by the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA), in a newly published report.


Willowbrook Lodge is located just three miles from Cashel on the Fethard Road.


On September 28, 2021, a HIQA inspector carried out a one-day unannounced visit on the a two-storey facility in Mocklershill with accommodation for 26 residents. The report was published on December 8.


All care homes across the State are subject to regular inspections to ensure compliance with national care standards.


The care providers is NSK Healthcare Limited. The inspector noted: “Respectful and person centered care was provided by a team of kind staff in a homely environment.


“However, the premises continued to impact on the safety and well being of residents and staff. The provider was committed to coming into full compliance and was currently undertaking a programme of works in the centre.


“Residents’ daily experience required improvement to ensure all residents had the opportunity to engage in meaningful activities in accordance with their abilities.”


The inspector added: “It was obvious that staff knew and respected the residents. There were many examples of positive interactions and residents told inspectors that the staff were wonderful, kind and always available to help them.”


Overall Willowbrook Lodge was deemed compliant or substantially compliant in 13 out of 16 categories surveyed, under headings of capacity and capability, and quality and safety.

Full report in next week's Tipperary Star and Nationalist newspapers 

