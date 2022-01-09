Donate now for Boherlahan Dualla 5k walk/run charity fundraiser

Donate online at www.gofundme.com
Members of the public can still donate online to a charity fundraiser in aid of the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association (IMNDA), organised by Orlagh Lacey over Christmas.
The Boherlahan Dualla GAA held a virtual charity fundraiser 5K fun walk run for IMNDA on a gofundme page
Readers can contribute online: already some €2,480 has been raised of a €300 goal for this worthy cause.
This event took place on Stephen’s Day, and started at 12:30pm on Sunday December 26 at the Boherlahan Dualla Gaa Grounds. Donations, large and small, were also accepted on the day.
Author Alan Grainger, who, with the help of 15 other writers, has written a murder mystery called Naked in Nenagh, which is now on sale
Councillor Siobhán Ambrose has expressed concern about the darkness in Hopkin's Lane in Clonmel's town centre
Action from the Dr Harty Cup quarter final this afternoon between Cashel Community College and Thurles CBS
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.