Tipperary council has traffic management measures in place on road near Limerick Junction

Tipperary County Council has temporary traffic management measures in place on the L-8106 Goatinstown Road near Limerick Junction today (Monday, January 10).
The measures are in place between 9am and 4pm today to facilitate drainage works. Local diversions are in place.
The Ballylooby/Castlegrace Development Lotto was won on Tuesday, January 4. Congrats to Breda O'Brien.
