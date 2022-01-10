Gardaí appeal for public's help in tracing criminals responsible for Kilsheelan house burglary

Burglars stole jewellery and clothing from a house in Kilsheelan village last week.
The burglars broke into the house by using force last Thursday night/ Friday morning January 6 and 7 while the residence was unoccupied.
A Clonmel Garda Station spokesperson appealed to anyone who saw suspicious activity in Kilsheelan village area that night or has any information that may assist their investigation into this break-in to contact the station at (052) 6177640.
Peg Bermingham would like to say a sincere thank you to everyone who wished her well on her recent 100th Birthday.
The Ballad of Rachael Blackmore (above) by Mick Foster & Moyra Fraser (below) was released in December
