11 Jan 2022

Anam Cara begin face to face support meetings in Tipperary

Anam Cara will hold their meeting on Monday, January 17, The Horse & Jockey, Thurles at 7.15pm

Anam Cara Tipperary Parent Evening

Reporter:

Tipperary Star Reporter

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Anam Cara will begin their support services in 2022 with a face to face group meeting in Tipperary.
The national organisation will hold their first meeting in Tipperary on January 17 and would like to extend a warm welcome to any bereaved parent in the area.

On Monday, January 17, Anam Cara will hold their meeting in The Horse & Jockey, Thurles at 7.15pm.

Regardless of the age of the child or circumstances of death, Anam Cara offers these peer to peer support meetings monthly, free of charge.


Registration is required to attend the meeting on Monday, January 17.

Anam Cara would welcome any bereaved parent in the Tipperary area and surrounds to contact them to register for this free event.


Anam Cara can be contacted on 01 4045378 or by email info@anamcara.ie

