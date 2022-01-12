Irish Water rejects criticism over communications with public impacted by Carrick-on-Suir Boil Water Notice

A Carrick-on-Suir councillor says people in his hometown who have contacted him about the Boil Water Notice since St Stephen's Day are most frustrated about the lack of information and updates on the situation.

Carrick-on-Suir Cllr Kieran Bourke said the Boil Water Notice was a “huge inconvenience” for residents in his hometown and pointed out this was the second such notice to be imposed this winter on about 4,000 people living on the north side of the River Suir in Carrick who obtain their water from the Carrick-on-Suir Lingaun River Public Water Supply Scheme.

The first Boil Water Notice was issued on November 2 and lifted four days later.

The Fianna Fail councillor reported receiving a lot of complaints from constituents about the impact of the Boil Water Notice, which is now expected to be lifted later this week or early next week.

But he pointed out that people who contacted him were most frustrated about the lack of information and updates from Irish Water and Tipperary County Council.

He believes their public relations “leaves an awful lot to be desired.”

Irish Water responded that it acknowledged the impact and inconvenience caused by this Boil Water Notice to homes and businesses, especially at this time of year.

“However our number one priority is public health and the safety and well-being of our customers,” said a spokesperson.

“The Boil Water Notice in Carrick-on-Suir was issued on December 26 with two further updates issued since, January 4 and January 10.

“All possible methods of communicating with the public were availed of with messaging sent to local media, elected representatives, local business associations and on social media channels (@irishwater) advising customers of the notice and that Irish Water and Tipperary County Council are working to lift the notice as quickly as possible.

The Service and Supply Updates section of our website, www.water.ie, also has the most recent information on the Boil Water Notice.

The spokesperson advised vulnerable customers who have concerns to contact Irish Water’s customer care team on 1800 278 278.

She also advised Irish Water customers who wish to check if their property is on the Boil Water Notice, to go to the link on Irish Water’s website: https://www.water.

ie/help/water-quality/ NS Rnter the property’s Eircode

Further information about the Boil Water Notice is available from www.water.ie

The Irish Water spokesperson added that customers with queries can contact Irish Water on Twitter @IWCare and via the customer care helpline, open 24/7 on 1800 278 278.

