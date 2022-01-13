A healthy start for Tipperary children for 2022 - come see the Fairytales Walk in Cahir

The Elf & The Dormouse story on Fairy Trail
FAIRYTALE STORIES
The Cahir Tidy Towns Group erected some fairytale stories on plaques along the woodland walk/ Fairy Trail just before Christmas and the feedback so far is that lots of parents are taking the children along to read the various stories on the way which is adding to the enjoyment in this area.
Now isn't that a great healthy and happy idea for children from all over Tipperary and beyond to come and see the "Fairytales" for themselves and catch a glimpse of all the other magic in Cahir at the same time.
THE EYE IN THE SKY. This aerial drone photo was taken on November 28, 2021, over Cahir, the day of the Cars & Coffee Fundraiser for the Dream for Danny campaign. The carpark was jammed with support
