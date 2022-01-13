Cashel King Cormacs GAA Club statement on disqualification from the West Tipperary Under 21 “A” Hurling Championship

The Executive Committee of Cashel King Cormacs GAA Club, wish to express their disappointment, and frustration, at the disqualification of their Under 21 Hurlers, by the West Tipperary Competitions Control Committee (CCC), at the meeting, of the West Tipperary CCC, on the 28th December 2021.



The match (The West Under 21 “A” Hurling Championship FINAL) was originally fixed for 5th December, but by agreement of both clubs (Cashel and Cappawhite Gaels) and the West Tipperary CCC, the match was changed to 12th December.

The game on the 12th December was subsequently postponed, by the West CCC, on the 7th December; citing the weather forecast and the potential unavailability of pitches, as factors.



That weekend the weather was pleasant and matches were played at West venues. The original venue, Golden, became available, and we informed the West Tipperary CCC of that on 10th December; but the West CCC refused to reschedule the fixture for the 12th December.



The match was then refixed for the 19th December. However during the week prior to the 19th December, there was an outbreak of Covid 19 within our Under 21 squad. Our club immediately suspended all activities, involving the entire squad. The West CCC were informed, and they postponed the game, refixing it for the 26th December.



This postponement of seven days was not sufficient to allow our players to recover, due to the 10 days isolation period; as outlined by the Public Health Guidelines. During that week the Covid situation, within our squad, got worse.



15 players on our Under 21 squad had positive PCR Tests and more were close contacts. We were not granted a further postponement.



We believe the match could have been refixed for the 1st, the 2nd or the 3rd January 2022. The Mid Tipperary Final was played on the 2nd January and the South Tipperary Final on the 3rd January. But for whatever reason the West Tipperary CCC could not refix our West Tipperary Final.



At the County Hearings a proposal was put to the West Tipperary CCC, that the West Under 21 “A” FINAL would be refixed for a later date; and the County Championship would continue, with Cappawhite Gaels as the team nominated by the West Tipperary CCC, to represent the West Division in the County Under 21 “A” Championship Semi Final.



The West Tipperary CCC met on Sunday 9th January and decided that they would not revisit their original decision, and therefore would not be refixing the aforementioned West Tipperary Under 21 “A” Hurling Championship FINAL.



As a consequence of that West Tipperary CCC decision, the County Hearings Committee imposed our disqualification, under Rule 6.24 T.O. 2021.



This is an extremely harsh penalty on our Under 21 hurlers; who committed no infraction, or committed no offence. They were just unfortunate, like thousands of others, to come into contact with Covid-19. We would have thought that the members of the West Tipperary CCC would have realised the exceptional times that we are now witnessing, with Covid 19 rampant in all our communities.



At all times, during this, our Club and our players, have acted responsibly, following HSE Guidelines.



It is just a pity that members of the West Tipperary Competitions Control Committee didn’t see it that way.



Siniu: Padraig O’Doinn

Runai

Cumann Ri Cormaic Caiseal