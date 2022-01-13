Four men fled in car after being disturbed breaking into county Tipperary home

Four men attempting to break into a home in the Mullinahone area yesterday (Wednesday) evening fled when they were disturbed by an occupant of the property.
Gardaí based at Clonmel Garda Station are seeking the public's assistance in relation to the incident that occurred at Ballycullen, Mullinahone between 6pm and 6.15pm on January 12.
A Garda spokesperson said they left the scene in a waiting dark coloured vehicle.
“Gardai are looking to speak to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the general Mullinahone area yesterday evening or anyone who was in the area who may have dash cam footage,” said the spokesperson.
Witnesses are asked to contact Clonmel Gardai at (052) 6177640 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
Munster Champion, Victoria Lupton, pictured here with the President of Munster Badminton, Michael McGrath
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.