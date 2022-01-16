Omission of Tipperary Town from Government funding 'surprising and disappointing' - Deputy Michael Lowry



Deputy Michael Lowry has stated that he was surprised and disappointed when Tipperary Town projects were not included in the latest round of Urban Regeneration Funding.

Deputy Lowry said that he felt it inexplicable as to why a carefully crafted submission was excluded. This refusal was contrary to positive and supportive responses given to my Dail Questions by both the Taoiseach and Tanaiste.

"The Task Force acting in consultation with local groups has researched and developed an enormous body of work.

The Action Plan presented to Government has a detailed programme of initiatives capable of revitalising the town.

Implementation of this plan is entirely dependent on Government support and exchequer funding.

It is vital that the work of the Task Force is underpinned with financial support," said Deputy Lowry.

"It would be immensely damaging to the future work of the Task Force if tangible, practical support is not offered by Government departments. The Government cannot allow a situation to develop where the Task Force is undermined and loses its authority.Immediate progress on funding is essential for the Task Force to retain the confidence and trust of local community groups and people of the town," he added.

"Since the announcement I worked to establish what went wrong and how soon can it be rectified. I have been informed by Minister Humphreys that all submissions for funding are initially examined by Departmental Officials and then forwarded to a Panel of Independent Assessors who make final recommendations to the Minister.

The Minister advised me that the Tipp Town Project was not on the list forwarded to her for sanction and approval. It appears that aspects of the application that was made by Tipperary County Council did not meet certain essential criteria. It is regrettable that officials did not directly raise concerns with the Council or the Task Force in advance of the decision.

The Minister has agreed to my request to organise a meeting between Department Officials familiar with the application and the Chairperson of Task Force Carmel Fox, Project Manager Michael Begley and Pat Slattery Executive Tipperary County Council.The Group will be taken through the application and receive feedback on the issues that need to be addressed together with suggestions as to how to improve an alternative proposal. As the lead sponsor of applications it is vital that the executive of Tipperary County Council prioritise projects for Tipp Town. The Council must in future, include representatives of the Task Force when presenting projects to the Department on behalf of Tipp Town.

I am satisfied that Minister Humphreys and the Government are committed to delivering funding for projects beneficial to the regeneration of Tipperary Town," he concluded