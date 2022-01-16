Thurles CCTV needs urgent upgrade to protect victims from anti-social behaviour - Ryan

Victims of anti-social behaviour in Thurles who report the incidents to gardaí and who want CCTV footage to back up their claims, are contantly told that the cameras are out of action despite a "huge amount" having been spent on them by the Town Council and Chamber of Commerce.

Cllr Jim Ryan called attention to the upgrading of the CCTV cameras in Thurles.

“It’s an ongoing issue for a number of years now. The system needs to be upgraded. It’s totally unacceptable that all the money that was put into those systems nearly 10 years ago - a substantial amount of money was invested in it by the Town Council and the Chamber of Commerce at the time - so it’s an absolute disgrace that they are not working.”

Cllr Ryan said he had received reports of people who were the victims of various kinds of anti-social behaviour, and when they went to report to gardaí, they were told that the CCTV footage can’t be used. “It needs upgrading as soon as possible.”