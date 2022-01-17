Search

18 Jan 2022

Fianna Fáil Commemoration in Roscrea

A wreath was laid at the spot where executions took place 99 years ago last Saturday

Tom Stamp, Clonmore Cumann, Deputy Jackie Cahill, Tim Maher, Fianna Fáil National Executive and Ryan O’Meara, Chairman of Tipperary Ógra Fianna Fáil at the Castle yard in Roscrea

Reporter:

Tipperary Star Reporter

17 Jan 2022

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Members of Tipperary Fianna Fáil gathered in Roscrea to commemorate the executions of Vol. Patrick Russell, Vol. Frederick Bourke, Lieut. Martin O’Shea and Vol. Patrick MacNamara in the Castle Yard by Free State Forces on the 15 of January 1923.

Speaking at the event Tim Maher said that growing up he often heard the story of Russell, Bourke, Shea and MacNamara and was told never to forget them. Their executions were a severe blow to the locality in a very dark period of our history.

A wreath was laid at the spot where the executions took place 99 years ago last Saturday.

