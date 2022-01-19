Zoom in for Cashel's 'Friends of Europe' annual meeting next Monday, January 24

The Friends of Europe are looking for young volunteers (aged 18-30) to be central in the planning and organising of the Cashel Youth Meeting
The Cashel Friends of Europe will hold their AGM via zoom, next Monday, January 24 at 7.30pm.
The voluntary group co-ordinates Ireland’s Charter of European Rural Communities’ activities for Cashel on behalf of the Municipal District Council. Each year a number of local residents travel from Cashel to various twinned localities in Europe.
In spring 2022 Cashel will host a “Youth Meeting” when 10 countries will send delegates to a weekend of activity based in Cashel, with special Irish social and cultural dimensions.
The Friends of Europe are looking for young volunteers (aged 18-30) to be central in the planning and organising of the Cashel Youth Meeting.
To find out more about this please log into the zoom AGM next Monday.
The key concept behind the Charter of European Rural Communities is that people meet people; it’s a grass roots bottom up movement, where people from Cashel will host the delegates and make life long friendships with people from across the EU.
If you would like to attend the zoom meeting please contact Anne Fahy via email at annefahy3@gmail.com, and she will arrange for your zoom link to be active on Monday night at 7.30pm.
New caterers will be in place at Clonmel Golf Club from February 1, 2022. We wish them every success.
Tony Seymour, Paudie Kelly, Mark Walsh, Tom Gleeson, and Brendan O'Donoghue after their Munster win.
CBS Thurles student Emmet Fogarty receives Quercus Entrance Scholarship based on his leaving cert results
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.