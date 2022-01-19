Search

19 Jan 2022

Zoom in for Cashel's 'Friends of Europe' annual meeting next Monday, January 24

Contact Anne Fahy via email at annefahy3@gmail.com, and she will arrange for your zoom link to be active on Monday night at 7.30pm

Zoom in for Cashel's 'Friends of Europe' annual meeting next Monday, January 24

The Friends of Europe are looking for young volunteers (aged 18-30) to be central in the planning and organising of the Cashel Youth Meeting

Reporter:

Tipperary Star Reporter

19 Jan 2022

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

The Cashel Friends of Europe will hold their AGM via zoom, next Monday, January 24 at 7.30pm.
 
The voluntary group co-ordinates Ireland’s Charter of European Rural Communities’ activities for Cashel on behalf of the Municipal District Council. Each year a number of local residents travel from Cashel to various twinned localities in Europe.

In spring 2022 Cashel will host a “Youth Meeting” when 10 countries will send delegates to a weekend of activity based in Cashel, with special Irish social and cultural dimensions.
 
The Friends of Europe are looking for young volunteers (aged 18-30) to be central in the planning and organising of the Cashel Youth Meeting.

To find out more about this please log into the zoom AGM next Monday.

The key concept behind the Charter of European Rural Communities is that people meet people; it’s a grass roots bottom up movement, where people from Cashel will host the delegates and make life long friendships with people from across the EU.
 
If you would like to attend the zoom meeting please contact Anne Fahy via email at annefahy3@gmail.com, and she will arrange for your zoom link to be active on Monday night at 7.30pm.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media