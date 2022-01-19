Fergal O'Keeffe: Bourdain’s way of life celebrated food, travel and cultural exchange

Two of the world’s most influential writers about food and travel were also great friends who died just eighteen months apart in 2016 and 2018.

AA Gill was the virtuoso critic for the Sunday Times who brought the full power of the English language to his articles on travel and food.

I only really appreciated how brilliant and witty his articles were when he passed away and I realised I had been reading restaurant reviews every week for places I would never get to see.

AA Gill once said that nothing about food is rational.

It is not about science or medicine. Our sense of smell and taste that together make our sense of flavour are registered in the oldest part of our brain.

Smell and taste can give you that sense of déjà vu because it is also the place where our memory is stored. Smell and memory are very closely linked in the brain.

Everything we do about food is irrational. It is about our feelings. It is about feeling happy, comfortable, aroused and hospitable. None of it is about science.

Anthony Bourdain, author of Kitchen Confidential and host-writer of the seminal food and travel series Parts Unknown, didn’t review restaurants so much as entire cultures, places and foods. By the time of his untimely death, he had public figures like Barak Obama asking to go on his show in a memorable episode in Vietnam.

Bourdain shared a philosophy with AA Gill “The food I yearn for I react to in an entirely emotional way. I think food, culture, people, and landscape are all inseparable. Food is everything we are. It’s an extension of ethnic feeling, your personal history, your region, your tribe, your grandma. The perfect meal, or best meals, occur in a context that frequently has very little to do with the food itself. Don’t tell me what you ate. Tell me who you ate with”.

Bourdain began his path to international fame as a writer, and throughout his career he's been known for his wit and storytelling abilities. His writing is filled with rich tales of kitchen life in his New York City restaurants, his thoughts on the places he’d visited, and the pleasures of opening minds to new experiences.

Bourdain’s work articulated a way of life that celebrated food, travel, and cultural exchange.

I rediscovered the brilliance of Anthony Bourdain during the first lockdown when I rewatched his show Parts Unknown on Netflix to get my armchair travel fix when the world was closed.

My favourite thing to do when travelling is to sit outside a café, sample some local cuisine and watch the world go by.

Bourdain would often do just that on his shows and he could convey the emotional feelings attached to that experience. Bourdain brought the streets and markets alive and you could practically taste and smell the food.

VERY SPECIAL EPISODE OF TRAVEL TALES WITH FERGAL

I have a very special episode of the Travel Tales with Fergal Podcast this week celebrating the life of Anthony Bourdain with interviews with Patrick Radden Keeffe from the New Yorker magazine who wrote a brilliant profile of Bourdain and was with him in Vietnam when he interviewed Obama.

I also interviewed Laurie Woolever, who was his assistant and who has just released a brilliant biography on Bourdain and Paddy Daly who was his Irish producer whenever he recorded in Ireland. They give a fascinating insight in a global star who appeared to have it all but died by suicide whilst filming in France in 2018.

Woolever, a brilliant and prolific US journalist, was Bourdain’s “lieutenant” for many years. Her highly acclaimed book Bourdain in Stories is an “oral history”-style collection of stories from his family, friends, crew, brigade and TV colleagues. It reveals a vulnerable side to the man and adds remarkable depth to his onscreen persona.

Patrick Radden Keeffe is a staff writer with the New Yorker and the author of a number of bestselling books including the award winning Empire of Pain about the Sackler family, Purdue Pharma and OxyContin in 2021.

Patrick talks on the podcast about his deep shock on hearing of Bourdain’s suicide “It did not compute.

Who was more volcanically alive? A chef turned writer and television host, he had designed a fantasy existence—travelling around the world, budget be damned, meeting interesting people and eating delectable food—and turned it into a paying job. Tony himself tended to describe his good fortune as if he’d pulled off a spectacular heist”.

Keeffe spent a year hanging with Tony in New York and Vietnam and interviewing family and friends for the definitive profile of Tony Bourdain.

“Tony will be remembered for his infectious enthusiasm and his brash exuberance, but I was most inspired by his capacity for reinvention. Looking back over my notebooks this morning, I recognised dark threads running through our conversations. Bourdain freely acknowledged that part of the reason he continued to work at such a frantic pace might have been a fear about where his mind might go if he ever sat still”.

Woolever interviewed nearly 100 people from the television personality's life, bringing together a portrait of a man more complicated, curious, and vulnerable than most of his fans realised.

Bourdain was an evangelist for shining a light on local cuisine, cultures and landscapes from places often rarely visited and thus making the world a more accessible and infinitely more interesting place.

The Travel Tales with Fergal Anthony Bourdain Remembered Special podcast episode is available on all podcast platforms and from www.traveltaleswithfergal.ie