'What's the status of the project?' Councillor asks question over future of one Tipp village

File photo
A councillor has asked about the future of Boherlahan after it received funding under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme.
Cllr Declan Burgess raised the issue at the monthly meeting of Tipperary/Cahir/Cashel Municipal District.
“What’s the status of the project?
“There are various concerns about the regeneration project and could we have an update on it?” he asked.
Council officials said the design will have to be done for the village and it would be done in early 2022 with the money there for it.
We all miss our nights at the Cabragh Wetlands and since March 2020 our entertainment has been seriously curtailed
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.