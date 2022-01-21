Tipperary's Judo Assist Ireland release song promoting inclusion in sport

Students at Ardcroney-based organisation Judo Assist and Black Eagle Judo have released a new song and video about inclusion and diversity in sport, schools and the community.

The group collaborated with Cloughjordan songwriter Jamie Lee Forde to write Fighterz Inclusion Song.

The music video shot in locations around Tipperary features students demonstrating their Judo and gymnastics skills and signing the song's chorus.

The students were taught to sign the song by an ex-student and audio impaired local man Patrick Collins.

President Judo Assist Ireland, James Mulroy says the project is "remarkable" and thanked all those involved.

"Under normal circumstances, this would be unremarkable, but if I tell you 85% of the students taking part have various degrees of additional needs/challenges/autism – then that makes this project REMARKABLE,

"We are incredibly proud of all the students and volunteers who helped make this project a reality, and as you can see, it is a real Tipperary affair, said Mr Mulroy.

Judo Assist Ireland is a national and international inclusive/adaptive judo organisation that promotes and develops inclusion projects all over the world.

Donations fund the group's projects, and anyone who would like to contribute can do through GoFundMe.