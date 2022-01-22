Thurles Musical Society postpone production of Made In Dagenham for another year

Thurles Musical Society



Our committee members have met over recent days and we have made the difficult decision to postpone our production of Made In Dagenham for another year. This decision wasn’t taken lightly and having considered all aspects of putting on a show, we feel it is the best decision for our society.

While we would love to be informing you all of rehearsal dates, we are delighted to say that we have secured the rights for Made In Dagenham for 2023. Oliver Hurley has agreed to direct and is really looking forward to being with us again, and along with Mary Rose McNally and Siobhan King we promise our production of Made In Dagenham will be worth the wait!



Now for some good news - eventhough Made In Dagenham won’t get to the stage this year, we are planning to do something new and exciting very soon. The dates for this have yet to be fully confirmed and we will have more details for you over the next few weeks.

Stay tuned for further updates on this exciting new venture that we are planning. Please note that this is subject to change in accordance with the ever changing, but now very familiar, government guidelines.



At our meeting we also passed votes of sympathy to the many members of our Society who have lost loved ones recently. We have all been touched by the loss of invaluable members and friends, whom we will miss very dearly. Rest in Peace all.



We look forward to engaging with all our supporters and members in the coming weeks. In the meantime, please keep safe.



Na Sairsealaigh



AGM: Our Annual Convention will take place this Friday January 21 in our Clubhouse at 8pm. Please ensure you wear a mask to comply with Covid regulations.



Club Gear: Club gear is available to purchase off the O' Neills website and the Ganzee website. Links for both stores are available on our social media platforms.



Club Lotto: Our club lotto draw takes place each Wednesday and you can play by following the link on our social media pages and website. This is a very important way of supporting your club.



Thurles Sarsfields GAA Story Volume 2: Copies of the book are available to purchase in Bookworm, Liberty Square and Easons, Thurles Shopping Centre. They are also available to order via the Bookworm website.