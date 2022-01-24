PICTURE INSIDE: Rosie Roberts and Diarmuid Buckley open new business in Tipperary

Congratulations to Rosie Roberts and Diarmuid Buckley who have just opened a new business in Tipperary Town.

Called 'Oh Sugar' the premises is a Coffee & Bakehouse situated in Davis Street, Tipperary.

Diarmuid Buckley and Rosie Roberts pictured outside 'Oh Sugar', Coffee & Bakehouse in Davis Street, Tipperary.

Diarmuid is very well-known in the area having worked in Aldi in Tipp Town for over seven year while Rosie is well known in the confectionery business.

The new business will offer a range of Barista Coffee & Tea, Donuts, Cookies, Cake, Pastries, Freakshakes, Smoothies, Pancakes, Waffles, Ice Cream & much more.

They also have dairy alternatives for hot drinks and gluten free options.

Rosie and Diarmuid chose to work with a couple of incredibly talented local artists to really bring the bake house alive with colour and the café has a magical, woodland theme.

In an innovative move the enterprising couple will also offer a take-away doggie menu with a designated seating and feeding area outside for the puppies and a fabulous doggy Instagram wall at the entrance.

The café is open from Wednesday to Friday from 9am to 5pm and on Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 4pm.

It is wonderful to see a new business opening in the town and we join with the community in wishing this resourceful young couple the very best in their endeavours.