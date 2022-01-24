Search

24 Jan 2022

Revealed: Planning granted for the construction of over 20 houses in Tipperary

24 Jan 2022 2:00 PM

Planning has been granted for the construction of over 20 houses in Tipperary.

Coalquay Developments Ltd made the application to Tipperary County Council for construction of 22 residential units at An Seanline, Fethard.

The project will consist of ten semi-detached three-bedroom units, eight semi-detached two-bedroom units and four one-bedroom own door apartments with all associated site development works to include roads, footpaths, underground services, boundary treatments and connection to existing services.

The council attached 22 conditions to their decision. 

