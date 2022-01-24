Revealed: Planning granted for the construction of over 20 houses in Tipperary

File photo
Planning has been granted for the construction of over 20 houses in Tipperary.
Coalquay Developments Ltd made the application to Tipperary County Council for construction of 22 residential units at An Seanline, Fethard.
The project will consist of ten semi-detached three-bedroom units, eight semi-detached two-bedroom units and four one-bedroom own door apartments with all associated site development works to include roads, footpaths, underground services, boundary treatments and connection to existing services.
The council attached 22 conditions to their decision.
Charlie Compton (second from right) emerged victorious in a classic final against Ian Murphy. Also referee John Brogan, sponsor Ray Coleman and club chairman Alec Lee
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.