Road works carried out to improve busy Tipperary junction

Tipperary County Council has carried out work to improve sight lines for motorists at a busy Tipperary junction.
The completion of the work has been welcomed by Cllr Máirín McGrath.
"A fantastic road safety job carried out at Mollough Cross this week by the council. The removal of the ditch has improved sight lines at the busy junction between the Knocklofty, Newcastle and Ardfinnan Roads.
Thanks to Walter, Paul and all the lads in the Ardfinnan council depot, especially Pat for erecting the fence and the contractors. Most importantly thanks to the Landowner for his engagement and cooperation in allowing us to take away the bend and improve safety for motorists and pedestrians at the junction. A great job all round," said Cllr McGrath.
