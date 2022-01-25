Stunning! Vacant four-bed house in Tipperary on sale FOR ONLY €185,000

1 Brookfield, Drombane, Thurles, Co. Tipperary
A stunning vacant four-bed house in Tipperary is on sale FOR ONLY €185,000.
The detached four-bedroom dormer bungalow is a spacious and well-proportioned accommodation.
It boasts generous surrounding gardens with southerly aspect and extends to approximately 207 sq. m (2,228 sq. ft).
On a site area extending to approximately 0.19 hectares (0.46 acres).
This property provides a detached four-bedroom dormer bungalow with gardens to the front and rear. The property is arranged over ground and first floor beneath a pitched roof.
This property offers off street parking.
