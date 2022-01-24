Search

24 Jan 2022

LATEST: 'Decouple' Limerick Junction - council to provide funding for Tipp Town projects

Great news

Rural regeneration grants for Tipperary town

Main Street of Tipperary Town

Reporter:

Reporter

24 Jan 2022 2:04 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Tipperary County Council is to provide funding for two elements of the Tipperary Town revitalisation project after it was decided to "decouple" the Limerick Junction aspect of the plan. 

There was huge disappointment in recent weeks upon learning that a major funding bid entitled: "Tipperary Town Revitalisation: Phase 1" submitted to the Department of Rural & Community Development under Category 2 of the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund 2021 was unsuccessful.

The bid included three key elements including the refurbishment and repurposing of Dan Breen House as a new Youth & Further Education and Training Centre, the refurbishment and modernisation of Canon Hayes Recreation Centre and the development of an Equine and Outdoor Activity Experience at Tipperary Racecourse.

The failure to receive any monies under the RRDF plan attracted huge media attention and there was a lot of disappointment locally. 

However, the council confirmed at Monday morning's Tipperary/Cahir/Cashel Municipal District meeting that the local authority has decided to "decouple" the Limerick Junction and equine aspect of the plan. 

The council have pledged to push the other two elements of the proposal - at a cost of €1m to the local authority - to get the projects to design and tender stage. 

Members were told the local authority will fund both elements so "we can continue with the projects". 

The timeframe identified will be kept to and the funding is just to get the projects to design, tender and planning stage. 

The local authority will have to seek funding for the construction of the projects but added that the local authority's commitment on Monday morning was "really good news". 

