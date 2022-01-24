Tipperary gardaí investigate fire that engulfed three vehicles in Clonoulty area

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances of a fire that engulfed a number of vehicles in the Clonoulty area last Saturday night.
The fire that that burned out a truck, vintage tractor, hay bales and a van parked next to them occurred around 9.15pm at Upper Bishopswood, Clonoulty on Saturday, January 22.
A Tipperary Town Garda Station spokesman said vehicles were parked on a road at this location. He confirmed that gardaí are investigating the fire and a forensic examination of the scene of the blaze has been carried out.
