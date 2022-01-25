Search

25 Jan 2022

'Historic day' for Cahir and its hinterland as public realm plan approved by members

Great news

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

The Square in Cahir

Reporter:

Reporter

25 Jan 2022 12:30 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

“This is a historic day for Cahir town and its hinterland,” said Cllr Andy Moloney as members of the Tipperary/Cahir/Cashel Municipal District approved a public realm plan for the area.

Some of the features of the plan include a new car park on the old Castle Court site, a new business hub in the Town Hall, a new library and an upgrade of the paths and roads.

It also looks at town centre public realm improvements for summer/winter outdoor dining and traffic flow is “a big one also as Transport Infrastructure Ireland needs to address car backing out of the square into a regional road”, added Cllr Moloney.

At the meeting of the MD on Monday, Cllr Moloney proposed the plan for Cahir Square and Public Realm and it was seconded by Cllr Máirín McGrath.

Speaking afterwards, he said: “It will take time but at least now we are shovel ready if funding becomes available and most of the submissions have been satisfied and we need to be able to address issues as we go if we feel they are not working out, Cahir is a fabulous town and is fast becoming the place to visit so we need the infrastructure to match it.

He said the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund (RRDF) money will come in time and “we’ll be shovel ready” and he said the application needed to go in as soon as possible to get the infrastructure in place to make Cahir a “destination town”.

Cllr Máirín McGrath hoped that Cahir would be successful in an future application for RRDF monies and that the public realm plan would be a “change for the town that would take a bit of getting used to”.

She also praised the efforts of the county council for the extensive public consultation that was carried out to get this plan across the line.

Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council, Cllr Marie Murphy, said it was eleven years and even more to get the plan.
“We’ve got the plan now, it’s just a matter of going after the funding to implement the projects now.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media