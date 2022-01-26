Dangerous roads across Tipperary - Councillors

Cllr Sean Ryan said there was a “very serious” accident near Gortnahoe recently, at night, at this month's meeting of Thurles Templemore Municipal District. “It’s an area that should be considered for low cost safety schemes.



“It’s an area that’s becoming very dangerous. There are two bad bends on the road there.”

Was there any update on a pedestrian crossing for Kickham Street in Thurles, asked Cllr Ryan.

What is the Council policy on speed feedback signs?



“There is one in Gortnahoe that’s been facing into a field for the last while, and how do we get that fixed?”



Does the Council have a budget for cutting back trees in housing estates?

“The climate has changed so much, it’s something we need to be on alert for, in case any councillor wanted to highlight a dangerous tree.”



Cllr Ryan said there is one particularly dangerous tree near Church View in Littleton.

Cllr Ryan asked if a footpath outside the school in Pouldine could be extended. “It is quite a dangerous area. A lot of parents are picking up their children there.”



Cllr Shane Lee asked if Irish Water had been contacted in relation to the Cluain Bán estate in Roscrea.

Cllr Lee asked if low cost safety measures could be installed at the N62 junction, on the Birr road out of Roscrea.



Cllr Eddie Moran said a road near St Colmcille’s school in Templemore, on Church Avenue, is adjacent to a “very dangerous” road. “Coming down from the Garda College - it needs to be addressed urgently.” A council official said “ramps are a last resort”. A speed survey would have to be carried out first.



Cllr Michael Smith said there is a “very dangerous” bend on the Carrig Road, Roscrea. “It’s very acute.” A lot of residents had contacted him with concerns about it.