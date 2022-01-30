Search

01 Feb 2022

New choir to be established in Clonmel

It is almost two years to the day that rehearsals were stopped on the St Mary’s Choral Societyproduction of The Full Monty because of the Covid -19 pandemic.
The group were only a few short weeks away from putting on The Full Monty - which would have been the 126th production of the St Mary’s Choral Society.
WHITE MEMORIAL
Almost two years later the beloved White Memorial Theatre remains closed. Members are missing the stage and all that comes with it.
As a result, moves have been going on behind the scenes to come up with solutions as to how to keep the society active.
Members have decided to go back to where it all began and form a choir within the society.
CHOIR
Back in 1940, when the society was first founded, it was initially formed as a choir under the direction of Fr Tom Smith of St Mary’s Parish in Irishtown.
“Bearing this in mind, and forever acknowledging and appreciating our roots and heritage, we have decided to form a choir within the society, with a view to meeting once a week to get back to singing and perhaps taking part in various choral festivals. Membership of the choir is open to anyone who wishes to get involved. We would be delighted to welcome old and new members to come along and enjoy getting together to sing once a week. We cannot wait to see everyone again,” said one of the members involved.
Musical Director for the project will be the wonderful Mary Rose McNally and rehearsals will commence on Wednesday next February 2 at 7.30pm in the White Memorial Theatre in Clonmel.

