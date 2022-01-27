Search

27 Jan 2022

EDITORIAL: Everyone is aware of roads or corners in Tipp that we all know to be lethal

Darren Hassett

27 Jan 2022 11:19 AM

news@tipperarylive.ie

It seems that dangerous roads, or death trap junctions and lethal corners are coming up regularly at local authority meetings and it is so important that this information is acted upon by Tipperary County Council.

Let’s be honest, the council in most cases is already aware of the dangers on many parts of Tipperary’s road infrastructure but many times works are delayed due to lack of funding or the tedious nature of getting the road works over the line between tenders and everything else in between.

In this week’s Nationalist on page six, Eamonn Wynne reports on a story from Clonmel Borough District that “somebody would be killed on the bad bend on the road between Rathronan Cross and the Halfway House bar on the Clonmel to Fethard Road unless the signs in the area were improved and a barrier installed”.

But local representatives heard that barrier railings were very expensive items of equipment to install and the council agreed that the situation was serious but it wasn’t an emergency.

Speed is a huge factor in making many of our roads or “bad bends” dangerous and it’s important that motorists play their role too in keeping our road network safe.

When local representatives bring such safety concerns to the council, it is imperative that the local authority acts as promptly as possible on this information as the process to make amendments to our road network seems to be a protracted one.

Cllr Máirín McGrath has highlighted a road safety job carried out at Mollough Cross by the council.

The removal of the ditch has improved sight lines at the busy junction between the Knocklofty, Newcastle and Ardfinnan Roads.

It is important to remember, such changes could save a life and everyone everywhere is aware of roads or corners that we all know to be lethal.

If local residents or public representatives say they’re dangerous, then in all probability, they are and work should be carried out in as many locations as possible and as quickly as possible.

