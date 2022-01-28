'Given the price of heating oil we might hope it doesn't last too long,' cold snap coming

CREDIT: Carlow Weather
There's the possibility of a little cool spell around February 4-6 according to forecaster Alan O'Reilly.
The weatherman added: "One to keep an eye on and given the price of heating oil we might hope it doesn’t last too long!"
