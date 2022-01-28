Presentation Thurles become the Senior A Soccer Munster Champions

Pres Thurles - Munster Senior A Soccer Champions
Huge congratulations to our Senior soccer players who have been crowned Munster Senior A Champions after a stunning performance last week against Castletroy College, Limerick.
Our girls had an emphatic victory over a very talented team from Castletroy, winning this Munster Final by a scoreline of 10 – 0. A clean sheet with ten super goals from Aoibheann Clancy (5), Grace Flanagan (2) and a goal each from Chloe Shorley, Ciara Shelly and Aoife Shelly.
Well done to the whole squad of players and their dedicated coaches, Mr Barry Ryan and Mr Cian Treacy. We are very proud of you all. The girls now march on to the All-Ireland semi-final next month.
Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.