'A local reported the bicycles dumped in an unusual manner,' gardaí issue appeal

CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí
Bicycles have been recovered by Clonmel gardaí this week in the Cashel Road/Bianconi Drive area of Clonmel after a local reported the bicycles dumped in an unusual manner.
Please contact Clonmel Garda Station on 0526177640 if you can assist in returning them to their owners.
Proof of ownership/purchase required.
See below:
