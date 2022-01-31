Councillor Lee receives commitment on Roscrea’s Glebe playground lighting

Councillor Shane Lee has received a firm commitment from Templemore/Thurles Municipal District, which incorporates Roscrea, and from Tipperary County Council, that the ongoing issues with lighting in the Glebe Playground in Roscrea will be repaired in the near future.

In addition, he has also been given assurances that the lighting will be maintained going forward.

"Public lighting in the Glebe field has not been working for a number of years. It is not acceptable and poses a danger to safety. I have been extremely conscious of this since I met with concerned parents and local residents some years ago," says Cllr. Lee.

"It has taken some time to get this issue resolved, but it remained a priority for me and I am delighted to be able to confirm that my persistence has paid off and the ongoing saga is now coming to an end’ he adds.

"I know that this news will be welcomed by the local residents and all who use the playground. It is a wonderful amenity to have in the town and it will come as a relief to all to have the much needed lighting functioning properly," concluded Cllr. Lee