Shocking! Reports of 'rodents and rubbish' in Tipperary housing estate

File photo
There are reports of six properties in Glen Court housing estate that are “full of rubbish”.
Cllr Annemarie Ryan raised the issue at a recent meeting of Tipperary/Cahir/Cashel Municipal District.
She said the rubbish is building up and there are “reports of rodents”. “I’m worried about that estate,” she added.
“We had served Section 32 notices under the Waste Management Act on those properties, have they been complied with?”
Full story in this week's Nationalist and Tipperary Star
Boherlahan Abú: The Ryan sisters, Anna, Maria, Ellie and Danielle, members of the winning Boherlahan Dualla team, celebrate their County Junior A win in 2021.
Members of The Roscrea Trail Blazers at the start of The Royal Canal Greenway from Dublin to Maynooth, a distance of 27 km - Roscrea Trail Blazers
Sr Elsie Walsh (left) and Sr Aine Power pictured with Bishop Alphonsus Cullinan, Sr Aine Power following the recent Thanksgiving Mass in Clogheen.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.