Concern expressed amid claims that council operating a dump at site in Tipperary

The ‘temporary dump’ site at Scallagheen
Concern has been expressed locally amid claims that Tipperary County Council are operating a dump at Scalagheen, next to An Duiche housing estate.
Local representative Cllr Annemarie Ryan says that she asked at the last meeting of the local authority about the situation and was told that it is a temporary site that they are using to store garden debris and that they will clean it up when they are finished with it, which will be in a couple weeks’ time.
Cllr Ryan was told that they are using it at the moment as their usual space is being taken up by contractors at the top of O’Brien Street.
She said that she will check back in a couple of weeks with the area engineer to make sure it is returned to the way it was.
