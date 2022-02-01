Search

01 Feb 2022

PICTURE: Vintage Rally continue to spread joy and funds in Tipperary Town

Incredible people!

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

Members and supporters of Tipperary Vintage Rally with chairperson Frances O’Brien hand over a cheque for €3,000 to the South Tipperary Hospice representative John O’Heney

Reporter:

Martin Quinn

01 Feb 2022 10:44 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

On Tuesday, January 25, members and supporters of Tipperary Vintage Rally handed over a cheque for €3,000 to South Hospice Movement. The funds were raised in the run up to Christmas.

Frances O’Brien, Chairperson, spoke on the various activities held during that period and particularly thanked Joe O’Toole for his wonderful donation of a train set which included a model railway station complete with all additional surroundings.

Frances also thanked the primary schools in west Tipperary and east Limerick for their wonderful donations.

Incoming Chairperson, Jack Leonard, complimented the great work of the volunteers associated with the rally. Thanks were also extended to Martin Ryan of munsteradvertising.com for their great support and there was also special thanks extended to Geraldine Armshaw for bringing so much joy to the children of Cappawhite and beyond with Santa’s Grotto.

Accepting the cheque on behalf of South Tipperary Hospice Movement, John O’Heney paid tribute to the Vintage Rally team for the outstanding financial contribution that they make to the Hospice from their fundraising efforts each year.

He said that they recognise in their plans the huge effort that Tipp Vintage Rally put into ensuring that thousands of euros are raised and that to date including this presentation brings the total to over €224,000 raised for the Hospice.

It is a great achievement for a small group of people as not only do they raise substantial amounts each year, but they also bring great joy to children and adults alike with their wonderful activities.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media