PICTURE: Vintage Rally continue to spread joy and funds in Tipperary Town

On Tuesday, January 25, members and supporters of Tipperary Vintage Rally handed over a cheque for €3,000 to South Hospice Movement. The funds were raised in the run up to Christmas.

Frances O’Brien, Chairperson, spoke on the various activities held during that period and particularly thanked Joe O’Toole for his wonderful donation of a train set which included a model railway station complete with all additional surroundings.

Frances also thanked the primary schools in west Tipperary and east Limerick for their wonderful donations.

Incoming Chairperson, Jack Leonard, complimented the great work of the volunteers associated with the rally. Thanks were also extended to Martin Ryan of munsteradvertising.com for their great support and there was also special thanks extended to Geraldine Armshaw for bringing so much joy to the children of Cappawhite and beyond with Santa’s Grotto.

Accepting the cheque on behalf of South Tipperary Hospice Movement, John O’Heney paid tribute to the Vintage Rally team for the outstanding financial contribution that they make to the Hospice from their fundraising efforts each year.

He said that they recognise in their plans the huge effort that Tipp Vintage Rally put into ensuring that thousands of euros are raised and that to date including this presentation brings the total to over €224,000 raised for the Hospice.

It is a great achievement for a small group of people as not only do they raise substantial amounts each year, but they also bring great joy to children and adults alike with their wonderful activities.