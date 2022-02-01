A fixer-upper! Vacant house in idyllic Tipperary countryside location on sale in auction

Fertianna, Holycross, (Folio TY38327F), Thurles, Tipperary, E41 A2P6
A vacant house in an idyllic Tipperary countryside location is going on sale as part of BidX1's online auction on February 17.
The detached three-bedroom bungalow has gardens to the front and rear.
It is located approximately 1km from amenities in Holycross village - extending to approximately 114 sq. m (1,227 sq.ft).
Boherlahan Abú: The Ryan sisters, Anna, Maria, Ellie and Danielle, members of the winning Boherlahan Dualla team, celebrate their County Junior A win in 2021.
Members of The Roscrea Trail Blazers at the start of The Royal Canal Greenway from Dublin to Maynooth, a distance of 27 km - Roscrea Trail Blazers
Sr Elsie Walsh (left) and Sr Aine Power pictured with Bishop Alphonsus Cullinan, Sr Aine Power following the recent Thanksgiving Mass in Clogheen.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.