Search

02 Feb 2022

A Tipperary tradition - You can eat three meals today and only by natural light

A Tipperary tradition - You can eat three meals today and only by natural light

Today Wednesday, February 2 is the Feast of the Presentation of Our Lord or Candlemas Day.

Reporter:

Reporter

02 Feb 2022 8:00 AM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

Our Mullinahone scribe Ricky Sheehan points out that today is Candlemas Day, one steeped in tradition in Tipperary and far beyond.

Today Wednesday, February 2 is the Feast of the Presentation of Our Lord or Candlemas Day. This is the day on which candles for use in the Church are blessed. It is also the day on which the old people believed that people could eat their three meals by natural light, in other words no candles, no oil lamps or certainly no electric light.
Candlemas Day is also the day which falls half way between Mid Winters Day (December 21) and the middle of Spring (March 21/22).

Sisters of Mercy nuns say thank you to Tipperary as they depart Clogheen

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media